Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.22-$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.15-$1.21 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.43.

Shares of ELAN traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.37. 271,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,758,133. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.88 and its 200-day moving average is $27.72. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of -21.69, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,586,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,775,000 after acquiring an additional 548,577 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,421,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,101,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,258,000 after buying an additional 190,114 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 497,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,131,000 after buying an additional 63,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,804,000.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

