Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.16 Million

Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 12th. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can now be purchased for $0.0252 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges. Electric Vehicle Zone has a market capitalization of $11.16 million and approximately $286,774.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded down 50.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003511 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.35 or 0.00591128 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,534.62 or 2.03233392 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00029597 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007863 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official message board is blog.naver.com/zin_life . Electric Vehicle Zone’s official website is www.evzlife.com

Buying and Selling Electric Vehicle Zone

