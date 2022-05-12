Electroneum 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $677,150.00 (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 13% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Electroneum has traded down 28.2% against the dollar. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $62.18 million and approximately $677,150.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000269 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 47.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,919,444,434 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.