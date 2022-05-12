Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,993 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 19,341 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $12,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 27.3% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 11.5% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,980 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 247,173 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $35,160,000 after buying an additional 52,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 301,982 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $42,957,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $120.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.27, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.53. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.24 and a 52-week high of $148.93.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.16, for a total transaction of $1,301,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,647,859 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EA shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.88.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

