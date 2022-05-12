Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 339,368 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 12,422 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $44,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 922 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 528,016 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $69,645,000 after buying an additional 190,435 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth $6,482,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 277,303 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $39,447,000 after acquiring an additional 11,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,232 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total transaction of $369,613.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,826.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $133,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,700 shares of company stock worth $5,647,859 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.88.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $120.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.27, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.24 and a twelve month high of $148.93.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.63). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

