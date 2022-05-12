Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.79-2.87 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.9-8.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.05 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.05-$7.15 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $169.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded Electronic Arts from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $156.88.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $120.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $109.24 and a 52-week high of $148.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.57 and a 200 day moving average of $129.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.63%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.16, for a total value of $1,301,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,647,859 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,587 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

