Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target Lowered to $150.00 at Raymond James

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $158.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $169.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded Electronic Arts from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $156.88.

EA traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.17. The stock had a trading volume of 44,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,371. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.53. The firm has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $109.24 and a one year high of $148.93.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.16, for a total transaction of $1,301,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $104,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,647,859. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 27.3% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 11.5% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,980 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 25.1% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 26.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 247,173 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $35,160,000 after acquiring an additional 52,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.9% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 301,982 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $42,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

