Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Upgraded to Buy by Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Moffett Nathanson currently has $141.00 target price on the game software company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $151.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on EA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $156.88.

NASDAQ:EA traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $121.17. The stock had a trading volume of 44,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,371. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $109.24 and a 1 year high of $148.93. The stock has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $104,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.16, for a total value of $1,301,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,647,859 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 27.3% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 11.5% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,980 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 25.1% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 26.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 247,173 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $35,160,000 after buying an additional 52,404 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.9% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 301,982 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $42,957,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

