Elysian (ELY) One Day Trading Volume Hits $84,008.00

Elysian (ELY) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. Elysian has a total market capitalization of $65,066.42 and $84,008.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Elysian has traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Elysian coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Elysian

Elysian (ELY) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

Elysian Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

