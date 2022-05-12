Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Citigroup

Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Embark Technology from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Embark Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Embark Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of EMBK stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.85. The company had a trading volume of 67,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,679. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.05. Embark Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49.

Embark Technology ( NASDAQ:EMBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Analysts forecast that Embark Technology will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMBK. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embark Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Embark Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embark Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embark Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Embark Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

Embark Technology, Inc develops self-driving software solutions for the trucking industry in the United States. Its solutions include Embark Driver, autonomous trucking software; Embark Universal Interface, an interoperable self-driving stack that works across truck OEM platforms; and Embark Guardian, a cloud-based autonomous fleet management solution that gives carriers control over air updates, remote vehicle monitoring, remote vehicle assist, dispatching and access to real time data such as weather and construction.

