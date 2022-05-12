Embecta (EMBC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 13th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMBC opened at $28.88 on Thursday. Embecta has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $49.00.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

