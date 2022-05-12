Eminer Hits Market Capitalization of $1.39 Million (EM)

Eminer (EM) traded 33.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 12th. Over the last week, Eminer has traded 39.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Eminer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Eminer has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $209,279.00 worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Eminer alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,429.81 or 0.99837840 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002014 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Eminer Coin Profile

Eminer (CRYPTO:EM) is a coin. It was first traded on July 16th, 2019. Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,500,099 coins. The official website for Eminer is eminer.pro . Eminer’s official message board is medium.com/@EM29172525 . Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans

According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. The corresponding platform token EM makes the miners and their hash rates token-based with certain value liquidity, which is the core of the entire Eminer ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Eminer

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eminer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eminer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eminer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Eminer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eminer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.