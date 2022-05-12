Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Receives $10.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ESRT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of ESRT opened at $7.76 on Monday. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $7.66 and a 1 year high of $13.11. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 5.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day moving average of $9.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -116.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESRT. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 230.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Empire State Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.