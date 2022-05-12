Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Price Target Increased to C$46.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$45.25 to C$46.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EDV has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a hold rating and set a C$2,060.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Haywood Securities upped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a C$2,500.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Mining currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$707.18.

TSE EDV opened at C$30.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$30.70. Endeavour Mining has a 52 week low of C$25.61 and a 52 week high of C$35.94. The company has a market cap of C$7.62 billion and a PE ratio of 26.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36.

Endeavour Mining ( TSE:EDV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$878.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$899.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Mining will post 1.1599999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Pascal Bernasconi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.79, for a total transaction of C$769,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,117,951.73.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

