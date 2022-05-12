Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.00-$3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.17. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ENR traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.79. 20,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.53. Energizer has a 12-month low of $29.01 and a 12-month high of $49.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.24. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.03.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Energizer had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 67.03%. The business had revenue of $685.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Energizer from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Energizer from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Energizer from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Energizer from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Energizer from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.29.

In other Energizer news, Director Robert V. Vitale bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,235.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 186.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the third quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

