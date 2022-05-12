Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Issues Earnings Results

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Energous had a negative net margin of 5,479.90% and a negative return on equity of 98.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ WATT traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,455. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.29. The stock has a market cap of $65.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.89. Energous has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $3.88.

WATT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energous in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on shares of Energous from $5.00 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WATT. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energous in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Energous by 2,038.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 33,147 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Energous by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 181,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 31,081 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Energous by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 29,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Energous by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 17,142 shares during the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices. The company's products are used in home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.

