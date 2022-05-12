Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Issues Earnings Results

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Energous had a negative net margin of 5,479.90% and a negative return on equity of 98.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ WATT traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,455. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.29. The stock has a market cap of $65.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.89. Energous has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $3.88.
WATT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energous in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on shares of Energous from $5.00 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.
Energous Company Profile (Get Rating)
Energous Corporation develops wireless charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices. The company's products are used in home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.
