Entain (LON:ENT) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Entain (LON:ENT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

ENT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,060 ($25.40) price objective on shares of Entain in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($25.89) price objective on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 2,570 ($31.69) to GBX 2,590 ($31.93) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,354 ($29.02) target price on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, March 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entain presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,269.14 ($27.98).

LON:ENT opened at GBX 1,244.50 ($15.34) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,544.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,663.06. Entain has a 1-year low of GBX 1,170.36 ($14.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,500 ($30.82). The stock has a market capitalization of £7.32 billion and a PE ratio of 30.47.

In related news, insider Victoria Jarman purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,440 ($17.75) per share, with a total value of £24,480 ($30,181.24).

Entain Company Profile

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

