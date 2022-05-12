Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $100.01

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $100.01 and last traded at $101.36, with a volume of 1962 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $101.51.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENTG. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.13.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $649.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.85 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 18.48%. Entegris’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.12%.

In related news, COO Todd James Edlund sold 24,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.32, for a total transaction of $3,335,365.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total value of $1,616,100.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,257 shares of company stock valued at $6,606,256. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Entegris by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,663,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,032,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,462 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group boosted its position in Entegris by 16,147.7% during the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,407,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,408,000 after acquiring an additional 11,337,429 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Entegris by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,934,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $385,237,000 after acquiring an additional 64,860 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Entegris by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,699,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,245,000 after acquiring an additional 621,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Entegris by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,691,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,947,000 after acquiring an additional 758,545 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

