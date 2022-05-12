EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 313,895 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 31,380 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of EOG Resources worth $27,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,032,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 151.7% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,356,713 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $269,443,000 after buying an additional 2,023,221 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 297.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,233,137 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $179,254,000 after buying an additional 1,671,009 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,917,900 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $233,576,000 after buying an additional 879,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EOG traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $118.40. 134,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,672,405. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.68 and a 200 day moving average of $105.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $132.35.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.75%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

In other news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $449,788.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $1,326,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,086 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.70.

EOG Resources Profile (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

