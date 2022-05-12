EOS (EOS) Market Capitalization Hits $1.27 Billion

EOS (EOS) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. Over the last week, EOS has traded down 35.6% against the dollar. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for about $1.28 or 0.00004496 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a total market cap of $1.27 billion and $1.05 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EOS alerts:

Ark (ARK) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001373 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000259 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000089 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,054,505,374 coins and its circulating supply is 989,281,669 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EOS is eos.io . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

EOS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.