EOSDT (EOSDT) Price Up 16.4% Over Last Week

EOSDT (EOSDT) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. EOSDT has a total market cap of $2.57 million and $123.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOSDT coin can now be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00003404 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, EOSDT has traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003488 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.47 or 0.00578631 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,915.41 or 2.06021747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00029132 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00007822 BTC.

About EOSDT

EOSDT launched on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

Buying and Selling EOSDT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars.

