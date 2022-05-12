EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,291 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,067 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of EPAM Systems worth $131,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 3,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 11.2% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.4% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.08.

Shares of NYSE EPAM traded up $4.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $300.34. The stock had a trading volume of 20,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,871. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.59 and a fifty-two week high of $725.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $277.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $465.00. The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.78.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.62. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

