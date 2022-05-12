Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Epizyme stock opened at $0.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.15. Epizyme has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $9.86.

Epizyme ( NASDAQ:EPZM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 2,459.33% and a negative net margin of 671.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Epizyme will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Epizyme by 3.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 572,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 19,764 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Epizyme by 165.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 576,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 359,464 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Epizyme during the third quarter valued at approximately $367,000. BioImpact Capital LLC grew its stake in Epizyme by 70.4% during the third quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC now owns 3,972,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Epizyme in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

