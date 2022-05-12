Equalizer (EQZ) Market Cap Reaches $1.54 Million

Equalizer (EQZ) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Equalizer has a market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $66,670.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Equalizer coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0411 or 0.00000143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Equalizer has traded down 35.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.27 or 0.00564629 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,155.78 or 2.02356066 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00029817 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,019.81 or 0.07028021 BTC.

Equalizer Coin Profile

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,450,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Equalizer Coin Trading

