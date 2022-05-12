Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.32

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.32 and last traded at $5.33, with a volume of 60307 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.54.

EQX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Equinox Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on Equinox Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 38.26%. The company had revenue of $381.20 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Equinox Gold by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Advisor Resource Council grew its position in Equinox Gold by 20,355.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 12,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. 35.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinox Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

