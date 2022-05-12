Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Price Target Lowered to C$80.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$85.00 to C$80.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$94.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$95.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$88.50 to C$85.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.58.

Shares of OTCMKTS EQGPF traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 500. Equitable Group has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.64.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

