ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.10-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.09. The company issued revenue guidance of -.ESCO Technologies also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.10-3.20 EPS.

ESE traded up $2.20 on Thursday, reaching $64.80. The company had a trading volume of 108,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,764. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.72 and its 200 day moving average is $78.10. ESCO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $60.03 and a fifty-two week high of $102.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.82.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.67 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ESCO Technologies will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.28%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,977,000 after acquiring an additional 49,873 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 11.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 167.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,335 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after buying an additional 26,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

