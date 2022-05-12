Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Esquire Financial has a payout ratio of 9.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Esquire Financial to earn $3.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.8%.

Get Esquire Financial alerts:

NASDAQ ESQ opened at $34.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.59. Esquire Financial has a 12-month low of $22.91 and a 12-month high of $39.08.

Esquire Financial ( NASDAQ:ESQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $17.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Esquire Financial will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 158.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 29,516 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 11,226 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Esquire Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 124,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 6,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Esquire Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

About Esquire Financial (Get Rating)

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Esquire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esquire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.