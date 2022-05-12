Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.10% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate company. It owns, acquires and manages single-tenant properties which are net leased on a long-term basis to service-oriented and experience-based businesses. The company serves restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, health and fitness sector. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.31.

EPRT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.91. 887,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,782. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.85 and its 200 day moving average is $26.51. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $21.47 and a 52 week high of $32.92.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 42.54% and a return on equity of 5.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 218.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1,374.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

