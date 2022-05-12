Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ethan Allen Interiors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

ETD opened at $23.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $595.83 million, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.79 and a 200-day moving average of $25.28. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $31.11.

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $197.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.10 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETD. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth $4,156,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth $429,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth $356,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

