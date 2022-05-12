Etherparty Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (FUEL)

Etherparty (FUEL) traded down 34% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. In the last seven days, Etherparty has traded down 61.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Etherparty coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Etherparty has a market cap of $176,370.04 and $24,689.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Etherparty Profile

Etherparty (FUEL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

