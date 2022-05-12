Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Trading 11.2% Higher

Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) traded up 11.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $87.48 and last traded at $86.52. 151,379 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,318,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.81.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Etsy from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Etsy from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Etsy from $275.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.76 and its 200-day moving average is $175.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.75.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $579.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.71 million. Etsy had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 73.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,147 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $775,198.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 38,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $6,058,677.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,825 shares of company stock valued at $18,298,401. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Etsy in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

