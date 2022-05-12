Ever-Glory International Group (EVK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 13th.
EVK stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,273. The company has a market cap of $18.22 million, a PE ratio of -123.00 and a beta of -0.37. Ever-Glory International Group has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $6.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average is $2.12.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Ever-Glory International Group in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Ever-Glory International Group (Get Rating)
Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.
