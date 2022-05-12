Ever-Glory International Group (EVK) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 13th.

NASDAQ EVK opened at $1.23 on Thursday. Ever-Glory International Group has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $6.22. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 million, a P/E ratio of -123.00 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average of $2.12.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ever-Glory International Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,778 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Ever-Glory International Group worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Ever-Glory International Group Company Profile

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

