Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.13–$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $101.80 million-$102.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.88 million.Everbridge also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.23-$0.27 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVBG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Everbridge from $75.00 to $30.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Everbridge from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Everbridge from $200.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everbridge presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.47.

Shares of EVBG traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.63. 1,067,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,993. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 0.83. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $27.81 and a 1-year high of $167.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.18.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $100.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.82 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. Everbridge’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vernon Irvin sold 794 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $34,229.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,515.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 3,316 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $130,285.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,140 shares in the company, valued at $594,850.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,474 shares of company stock valued at $180,207. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Everbridge by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after buying an additional 21,588 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in Everbridge by 1,641.5% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 34,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 32,830 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $2,194,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 542.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 25,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

