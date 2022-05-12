Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.06-0 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.60 million-$14.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.50 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRAM traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.37. 157,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Everspin Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $14.36. The company has a market cap of $127.08 million, a PE ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.34.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.22 million for the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 7.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Everspin Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Everspin Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRAM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Everspin Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $321,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Everspin Technologies by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the period. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

