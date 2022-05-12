EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Shares Gap Up to $7.17

Shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.17, but opened at $7.41. EVgo shares last traded at $7.32, with a volume of 7,391 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on EVgo from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on EVgo in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded EVgo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EVgo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.10.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.83.

EVgo ( NYSE:EVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,720,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,123,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,089,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of EVgo by 9,319.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,612,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,028,000 after buying an additional 1,595,382 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of EVgo by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,991,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,678,000 after buying an additional 1,293,481 shares during the period. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVgo Company Profile (NYSE:EVGO)

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

