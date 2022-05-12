Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 80.9% from the April 15th total of 4,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Evo Acquisition stock opened at $9.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.75. Evo Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Evo Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Evo Acquisition by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 356,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 166,650 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Evo Acquisition by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 424,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after buying an additional 31,230 shares during the period. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evo Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $983,000. Finally, Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Evo Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Crystal Bay, Nevada.

