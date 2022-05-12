Evotec (ETR:EVT) PT Set at €45.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Evotec (ETR:EVT – Get Rating) has been assigned a €45.00 ($47.37) price target by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 87.50% from the company’s current price.

EVT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($45.26) price objective on Evotec in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €33.00 ($34.74) price target on Evotec in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($41.05) price target on Evotec in a report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($45.26) price target on Evotec in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($44.21) price target on Evotec in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of EVT stock traded up €2.88 ($3.03) on Wednesday, reaching €24.00 ($25.26). 1,071,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,000. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €25.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of €33.38. Evotec has a 1-year low of €22.06 ($23.22) and a 1-year high of €45.83 ($48.24).

Evotec SE operates as a drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as neuronal diseases, diabetes and complications of diabetes, pain, inflammation, oncology, infectious diseases, respiratory diseases, fibrosis, rare diseases, and women's health.

