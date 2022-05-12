Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$53.45.

EIF has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised shares of Exchange Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a C$55.00 price target on shares of Exchange Income and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday.

EIF stock traded up C$0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting C$42.91. 156,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,899. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$41.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$42.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of C$37.79 and a 1 year high of C$47.77.

Exchange Income ( TSE:EIF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$390.33 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exchange Income will post 3.4200003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is 126.67%.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

