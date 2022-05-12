Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) PT Raised to C$59.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at TD Securities from C$49.00 to C$59.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$55.00 target price on shares of Exchange Income and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exchange Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.45.

EIF traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$42.78. 121,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,562. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion and a PE ratio of 23.88. Exchange Income has a 1-year low of C$37.79 and a 1-year high of C$47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$41.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$42.41.

Exchange Income ( TSE:EIF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$390.33 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Exchange Income will post 3.4200003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

