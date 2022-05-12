Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share.

Shares of XELA stock opened at $0.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.84. Exela Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.76.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XELA shares. B. Riley downgraded Exela Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $0.55 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Exela Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Exela Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XELA. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Exela Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $479,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 28.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 20,770 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 28.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 7.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exela Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

