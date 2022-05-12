Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share.
Shares of XELA stock opened at $0.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.84. Exela Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.76.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on XELA shares. B. Riley downgraded Exela Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $0.55 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Exela Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Exela Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th.
Exela Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).
