eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells $136,350.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $136,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,034,338 shares in the company, valued at $636,820,220.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 27th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 509 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $7,645.18.

On Friday, April 22nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 3,456 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $53,360.64.

On Monday, April 25th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 14,544 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $222,668.64.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $148,320.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total value of $143,010.00.

On Thursday, April 14th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $150,210.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $154,260.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $151,110.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total value of $168,480.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total value of $196,830.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI opened at $11.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.60. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $55.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 3.14.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). eXp World had a return on equity of 41.05% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. eXp World’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 90.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 10,793 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 105.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after buying an additional 103,453 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 43.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 5,979 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 321.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 665,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,096,000 after buying an additional 507,829 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 16.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 54,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 7,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPI shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on eXp World from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

