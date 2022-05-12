eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “eXp World Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services primarily in the United states and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents and brokers. eXp World Holdings, Inc., formerly known as eXp Realty International Corporation, is based in Bellingham, Washington. “

EXPI has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of eXp World from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.67.

EXPI opened at $11.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 3.14. eXp World has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $55.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.56 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 41.05% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that eXp World will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. eXp World’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

In other news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 10,649 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $266,650.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacey Onnen sold 16,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $390,395.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 237,942 shares of company stock valued at $5,005,941. Corporate insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in eXp World by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,122,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,962,000 after acquiring an additional 75,525 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in eXp World in the first quarter worth $40,092,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in eXp World during the fourth quarter valued at $52,988,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in eXp World by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,511,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,914,000 after purchasing an additional 99,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,268,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,746,000 after buying an additional 40,242 shares in the last quarter. 54.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

