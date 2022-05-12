Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Trading Up 10.1%

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.69 and last traded at $15.61. Approximately 32,871 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 346,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.18.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXFY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expensify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Expensify from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Expensify from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Expensify from $44.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Expensify in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.38). Research analysts predict that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. 49.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

