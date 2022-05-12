Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,038,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 76,299 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $124,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,426,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 357.9% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 818,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,118,000 after buying an additional 639,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 58,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after buying an additional 27,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.30. 393,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,174,830. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $92.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.62 and its 200-day moving average is $74.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $355.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.37%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.10.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

