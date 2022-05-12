FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $32.17

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.17 and last traded at $32.32, with a volume of 2103 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.21.

A number of research firms recently commented on FARO. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on FARO Technologies from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on FARO Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut FARO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on FARO Technologies from $72.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FARO Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.04. The company has a market capitalization of $589.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.55.

FARO Technologies ( NASDAQ:FARO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.16). FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 13.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts predict that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FARO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 1,246.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 102.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 45,714 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 11.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,524 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 25.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 193,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,743,000 after acquiring an additional 39,863 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

