FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $32.17

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.17 and last traded at $32.32, with a volume of 2103 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.21.
A number of research firms recently commented on FARO. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on FARO Technologies from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on FARO Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut FARO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on FARO Technologies from $72.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FARO Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.04. The company has a market capitalization of $589.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.55.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FARO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 1,246.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 102.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 45,714 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 11.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,524 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 25.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 193,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,743,000 after acquiring an additional 39,863 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FARO Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:FARO)
FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.
