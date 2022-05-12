Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Bought by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 66.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,871,000. Natixis lifted its position in Fastenal by 333.4% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 64,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 49,281 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 15,991 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 264.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 39,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 29,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.80. The stock had a trading volume of 108,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,611,512. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The firm has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 72.52%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FAST shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.17.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,937. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.41 per share, for a total transaction of $36,666.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,952.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,885 shares of company stock valued at $100,509 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastenal Profile (Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.