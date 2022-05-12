Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.50

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.50 and last traded at $9.87, with a volume of 61245 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

Several research firms recently commented on FSLY. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.97. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.48.

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Fastly had a negative net margin of 63.54% and a negative return on equity of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 9,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $275,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 11,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $337,522.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,428 shares of company stock worth $996,487 over the last 90 days. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fastly by 175.0% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the 3rd quarter valued at about $342,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Fastly in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fastly in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Fastly in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. 65.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

