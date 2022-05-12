Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.50

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.50 and last traded at $9.87, with a volume of 61245 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.
Several research firms recently commented on FSLY. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.97. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.48.
In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 9,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $275,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 11,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $337,522.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,428 shares of company stock worth $996,487 over the last 90 days. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fastly by 175.0% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the 3rd quarter valued at about $342,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Fastly in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fastly in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Fastly in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. 65.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Fastly Company Profile (NYSE:FSLY)
Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.
