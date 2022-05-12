FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Position Lessened by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 46,744 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in FedEx were worth $14,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,909,705 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $854,771,000 after acquiring an additional 236,940 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in FedEx by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,372,731 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $520,369,000 after acquiring an additional 35,351 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $496,034,000 after acquiring an additional 583,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in FedEx by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,877,642 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $411,750,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in FedEx by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,589,016 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $348,455,000 after acquiring an additional 91,955 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FDX opened at $207.20 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $192.82 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $212.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.57. The stock has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.10). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.47 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Stephens lowered their price target on FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FedEx from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.55.

About FedEx (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.